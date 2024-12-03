LeBron James sounds off on Lakers' 'nasty' offense
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly continue to keep finding more troubles as the 2024-25 NBA season progresses. Previously, the Lakers were struggling on the defensive end of the floor.
While head coach JJ Redick has figured out how to make the players work more on that end, the team is now struggling to score well.
The Lakers' recent defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves was a prime example of it. Although the team held the Timberwolves at just 109 points, they registered just 80 points themselves.
Following the poor offensive showing, LeBron James expressed his frustration in the postgame conference. He labeled the Lakers offense 'nasty.'
"Tonight, it was difficult, coming off a back-to-back, where we played last night, going to the wire, flying to LA, getting to bed late, and then find the energy to play a team that's been waiting on us," James said. "... I don't put too much into this game, but our offense, we put a lot in that. Our offense is nasty right now, we gotta shore that up."
Playing back-to-back games is always difficult, especially against a team of Minnesota's caliber. But it comes down to James, as the leader of the team, to guide his teammates.
While almost every player struggled to find rhythm vs. T-Wolves, James's performance was simply unacceptable. He finished the night with just 10 points on 4-16 shooting splits from the field.
The Lakers have now fallen to a 12-9 record as they are now the eighth seed in the Western Conference after playing 21 games this season.
