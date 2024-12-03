Rob Manfred says there's buzz from MLB owners around adding an obscure rule
By Max Weisman
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently told Puck's John Ourand on The Varsity podcast that a rule that would affect late-game scenarios is garnering buzz from MLB owners. The "Golden At-Bat" rule, which would allow teams to choose one at-bat in every game to use its best hitter regardless of where that team is in its lineup, has been discussed throughout the league, according to Manfred.
With the rule in place, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, could put Shohei Ohtani up to bat with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, even if he made an out the previous at-bat.
“There are a variety of [rule change ideas] that are being talked about out there. One of them—there was a little buzz around it at an owners' meeting—was the idea of a 'Golden At-Bat.'" Manfred said on The Varsity.
Fans online were not thrilled with the idea, some believing it would ruin the game of baseball.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani is recouping the baseball cards his former interpreter bought with his money
The Athletic's Jayson Stark has heard some variations of the rule have been discussed that would make it more fair, even if batting out of order is already against the MLB rules.
One variation would be to restrict teams from using their Golden At-Bat to the seventh inning or later. Another variation would restrict it even further to teams trailing or tied in the ninth inning or in extras.
The Golden At-Bat rule is an attempt to script late-inning drama when there's no need to do so. Would Shohei Ohtani vs. Ryan Helsley with two outs in the ninth of a tied game be more exciting than Will Smith vs. Helsley in that same situation? Probably. But the drama would be there no matter what and attempting to script more drama would feel inorganic. Just stick with a regular batting order.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
ROUNDUP: LeBron and Aaron Rodgers’ reaching new lows
CFB: Top landing spots for QB transfer Miller Moss
NFL: Falcons must already regret Kirk Cousins contract