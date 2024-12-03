Steve Kerr says Warriors veteran is 'doubtful' for Nuggets game
Things have gone south for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors following an impressive start to the season. At one point in the season, the Dubs were 12-3 and were viewed as one of the most dominant teams in the Western Conference.
However, since then, the Warriors are on a four-game losing streak as they have fallen to the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
To be honest, considering the level of competition in the West, the Warriors are still in a good position and can string together a winning streak to make a stunning comeback before Christmas.
Unfortunately, the task is easier said than done as the Warriors are scheduled to face off against the mighty Denver Nuggets tonight. Even more concerning is the fact that Kerr revealed that defensive juggernaut Draymond Green may not participate in the NBA Cup matchup.
"He's been amazing every day,” Kerr said. “He's kept himself in really good shape. Obviously, doubtful tomorrow. I would call it doubtful. We have to be careful for the reasons you're asking this question. Doubtful tomorrow; we'll see how he holds up."
Kerr further stated that both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are in the twilight years of their respective careers. Keeping that in mind, he needs to be extra careful when 'managing' the 4x NBA champions.
Green's calf injury is likely due to the strain of playing every game for the Warriors so far this season. Although Green's numbers may not pop up on the box score anymore, he remains a key member of the team.
Losing him before a crucial game against the Nuggets could spell trouble for the Warriors, who are in search of snapping their four-game losing streak.
