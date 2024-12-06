5-Star defensive line prospect Justus Terry commits to Texas; Longhorns have No. 1 2025 recruiting class
Texas added another star recruit to their cadre of young talent on Friday, when defensive lineman Justus Terry committed to the Longhorns, according to Manny Navarro of The Athletic.
Terry is the number 10 overall prospect in the nation, and the second-best defensive lineman in the class, according to 247's composite rankings. He's the fifth five-star recruit to join Texas for next season, giving them the same number as Georgia.
And Terry's commitment moves the Longhorns into the top spot of the 2025 class rankings, pulling them well past the Bulldogs (who sit third) and Alabama (who sit in second). Terry's recruitment was a wild one; the defensive lineman had previously given verbal commitments to both Georgia and USC over the last few months, and the Bulldogs were widely believed to be the favorites to land him once and for all before head coach Steve Sarkisian convinced him to head to Austin instead.
Terry projects as a potentially dominant force in the run game; at 6'5" and 275 pounds, he's strong and physical, capable of filling gaps. But he's more than just a big body; he has plus athleticism and the ability to make plays, even against double teams in the middle. Given Texas' recent history of developing defensive line talent under Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, that sort of profile should make Longhorns fans very excited.
Terry is the latest piece in the puzzle of the Longhorns' rise to the top of college football, and should help Texas keep their title aspirations going in the coming year
