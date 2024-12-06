Lakers fans in unison about LeBron James after team's injury report vs. Hawks
The Los Angeles Lakers' woes continued following an embarrassing 41-point defeat vs. the Miami Heat. It caused the Lakers to fall to a 12-10 record in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Following the poor performance by the team, many fans have already lost faith in the Purple and Gold's chances of making a deep run in the 2025 postseason.
Well, if fans thought the Lakers' loss vs. the Heat was bad, they may need to sit down to prepare for a worse situation in the coming days.
RELATED: Kendrick Perkins makes old 'car' analogy for LeBron James' bad stretch
LeBron James' stubbornness to play every game this season has remained a huge talking point about the season. Despite turning 40 years old soon, it feels like LBJ is on a mission to play all 82 games this time around.
However, his plans may get spoiled ahead of the Lakers' upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. According to the team's latest injury report, the Lakers could face the Hawks with James on the sidelines due to left foot soreness.
Upon seeing the news, most LA Lakers fans are saying the same thing on X (formerly known as Twitter).
A fan wrote: "Bron rest game was due soon."
"Trades incoming or else Bron won't be sitting like this," one fan suggested.
Another fan agreed: "What is Rob up to? Bro better be on the phone making trades."
"Just rest lebron until rob pelinka will do something," one more fan made the same suggestion.
On one hand, resting James to keep him fresh for the postseason is not a bad strategy. But the way the Lakers have played this season, even with him on the floor, the team may not even make it to the playoffs.
Either way, fans certainly want the front office to make a few calls and trade for better players. Otherwise, the fanbase will continue to grow impatient with the lack of success this season.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB:LOL: Rockies out on Soto
NBA: Magic “embarrassed” by Lakers
NFL:Aaron Rodgers is still talking
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?