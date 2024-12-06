Former Ohio State head coach denies return rumors, has "full confidence" in Ryan Day
By Max Weisman
After losing for the fourth straight time to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's job is in peril, likely needing to win the National Championship to remain in Columbus. He's got a big name on his side, however. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, now an analyst with Fox Sports believes in Day and his coaching ability.
In a statement released by Tim May of Letterman Row, an Ohio State sports news hub, Meyer denied the rumors that he was going to return to the Ohio Stadium sideline, and emphasized his support for Day.
"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my returns to the sidelines in Columbus," Meyer wrote. "While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Grey."
RELATED: Ryan Day expects to remain Ohio State's head coach amid rumors: "I have one of the best jobs in America"
In Meyer's seven seasons in Columbus, Ohio State went 83-9, winning three Big Ten Championships and one National Title. The Buckeyes never lost more than two games in a season with Meyer at the helm and most importantly, never lost to Michigan. Meyer retired from coaching following the 2018 season due to health concerns, though he would return to the sideline to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.
Day, who was Ohio State's offensive coordinator under Meyer in 2017 and 2018, was promoted to head coach when Meyer left. While Day has a 66-10 record in six seasons, he is 1-4 against Michigan, compared to Meyer's unblemished 6-0. Day has also yet to lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship. Ohio State will find out their opponent for the first round of the College Football Playoff on Sunday, and the pressure is all on Day to lead Ohio State back to the promised land.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: LOL: Rockies out on Soto
NBA: Magic “embarrassed” by Lakers
NFL: Aaron Rodgers is still talking
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?