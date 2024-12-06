One live mascot is banned from the SEC Championship
By Max Weisman
For fans looking forward to a potential Bevo-Uga reunion at the SEC Championship, SEC officials have some bad news for you. The officials aren't allowing Bevo to attend the game due to sideline space constraints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to Silver Spur Alumni Association Executive Director Ricky Brennes, the organization in charge of handling and taking care of Bevo.
Due to his much smaller size, Georgia's live bulldog Uga XI, nicknamed Boom, will be in attendance. Fans were looking forward to seeing whether or not Bevo would charge at Uga as he did before the 2019 Sugar Bowl. The Uga at that game retired after the 2023 season, but Texas is still using the same Bevo.
"When we received the request for Bevo to be on the sideline in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our staff looked at several alternatives including the sideline location," the SEC said in a statement. "The reality is there is limited sideline space at the stadium. We can't jeopardize the safety of Bevo or the game participants. With the narrow sidelines, location of multiple sets for television and camera carts, there is not enough space. While we want to honor tradition across the conference, the space limitation is a reality."
RELATED: Texas not punishing fans for throwing bottles at referees vs. Georgia sets dangerous precedent
The National Championship is also in Atlanta this season, meaning if Texas advances that far in the College Football Playoff, Bevo will not be in attendance for that game as well.
Earlier this season, Georgia played at Texas, but fans were denied a reunion between the two mascots because Charles Seiler, Uga's handler, said the trip would be too long for the English Bulldog. Uga lives in Savannah, Georgia, five hours from the University's campus, and would have then had to fly two hours to Austin. Seiler says Uga XI hasn't even been on the team bus yet. Atlanta, though, is a similar drive.
The game itself between Georgia and Texas will likely determine who the No. 2 team in the country is. The winner will get a bye to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff by virtue of being a top-four conference champion, while the loser will likely host a first-round playoff game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ABC.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: LOL: Rockies out on Soto
NBA: Magic “embarrassed” by Lakers
NFL: Aaron Rodgers is still talking
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football