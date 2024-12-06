Randy Moss steps away from ESPN due to 'personal health challenge'
By Joe Lago
Last weekend, Randy Moss acknowledged on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" that he was dealing with a health issue after viewers noticed a yellowing in the color of his eyes.
RELATED: Adrian Wojnarowski reveals cancer diagnosis before ESPN departure
"Me and my wife, we are battling something internally," the Hall of Fame wide receiver confirmed.
"I have some great doctors around me. ... I'm battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thank you for the prayers."
On Friday, ESPN announced that Moss will be leaving the show for "an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge."
"For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion," wrote ESPN Public Relations in a statement posted on X/Twitter. "He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."
