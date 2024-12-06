Ben Johnson's new 'criteria' for head coaching job seems intended for Bears
By Joe Lago
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson continues to be one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates in the NFL, but the 38-year-old continues to wisely wait for the right opportunity. He also continues to dictate terms on what will be required to convince him to leave the Lions.
Last year, Johnson reportedly informed any potential suitors that his salary demand was at least $15 million per year. This year, the brains behind the league's highest-scoring offense at 32.1 points per game has established more conditions for what he deems as the ideal head coaching gig.
According to Albert Breer, Johnson will take a "different" approach to this hiring cycle.
"He will not chase interviews," Breer reported on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast. "If he takes an interview, it's going to be with the intention of actually pursuing the job."
Johnson also has "a couple of criteria" that are new to his list of requirements.
"No. 1, he'll be looking for organizational alignment, particularly between the GM and the head coach," Breer said. "And then he'll be looking for a recognition from the organization on things that have gone wrong and the willingness to fix them."
There's one team in Detroit's division who would love to bring Johnson on board to mentor its young franchise quarterback but currently has a general manager under fire for its disappointing 4-8 record. That's right — the Chicago Bears.
However, if the Bears want to hire Johnson, some "organizational alignment" must take place.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who fired Matt Eberflus last week after three disappointing seasons, got a vote of confidence from team president Kevin Warren, but would Poles have to cease some roster control to Johnson in order to lure him from Detroit? Maybe. At the very least, an upgrade in the offensive line would seem to be the most obvious consensus to help No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams reach his potential.
Johnson will again have his pick of NFL head coach openings. And he's smartly leveraging his success with the Lions to make sure he leaves for a job that will allow him to keep winning football games.
