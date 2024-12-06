Dan Campbell hilariously tells Dan Skipper to 'keep throwing up' in Lions victory speech
By Joe Lago
Jim Harbaugh might believe nobody has it better than him and his Los Angeles Chargers, but is anyone in the NFL having more fun than the Detroit Lions these days?
The longtime doormat of the NFC North continued their dream season with a thrilling 34-31 home victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The Lions are not only the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, but they're also relishing their new status as the NFL's team to beat after winning their 11th straight game to improve to a league-best 12-1.
Every victory brings overflowing praise from head coach Dan Campbell, whose postgame locker-room speeches have become must-see viewing during the win streak. Campbell had more stirring words for his players Thursday, as he continued to instill confidence that the Lions can bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Motor City.
"It doesn't matter who's playing for us. It doesn't matter what's going on. You always find a way to win," the enthusiastic Campbell told his team. "That's what (expletive) champions do.
"This is not happenstance, man. This doesn't just (expletive) happen. This has been in the making, men. This has been in the making, all right? We're all supposed to be here together, man. We're destined for this. Just stay the course."
The best moment of Campbell's speech was when he was praising the offense. He noticed offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who was hunched over a trash can while sitting on the floor.
The cutaway from Campbell to Skipper resembled a scene from "The Office."
"There you go, Skip! Keep throwing up! Whatever you're doing over there," Campbell said as the locker room erupted in laughter. "That's a way to freakin' lay it on the line."
Skipper certainly gave it his all in the big win over Green Bay. The seven-year NFL veteran started at left tackle for the injured Taylor Decker and allowed just one pressure among 44 pass blocks, according to TNF Prime Vision.
Campbell handed out game balls to wide receiver Tim Patrick (six catches, 43 yards, two touchdowns) and kicker Jake Bates (winning 35-yard field goal as time expired). It was another impressive victory with another banger of a Campbell postgame speech. Nobody has it better than the Lions right now. Nobody.
