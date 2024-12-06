Stats show Steph Curry is holding back the Warriors this season
The Golden State Warriors were terrific during the start of the season as they reached a 12-3 record. However, things went south for the Dubs following that impressive start.
Heading into their matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors were on a five-game losing streak. Moreover, they played without their two stars, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Considering the Dubs' poor form over the past few games, they were expected to lose the game. Instead, the Warriors flaunted terrific teamwork, led by Jonathan Kuminga, and finished the night with a 99-93 victory.
The Warriors improved their record to 13-8 as they reached the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Another key stat from the game was that it was the Warriors' fourth win without their star guard Steph Curry.
Overall this season, the Dubs are now 4-1 without the 4x NBA champion, per StatMuse. On the other hand, with Curry healthy and on the roster, they are just 9-7.
Over the years, Curry has remained a key figure in the Warriors' side, but it seems like the organization is playing better with the 36-year-old on the sidelines.
On a different note, the Warriors are on the verge of creating history. Following their six-point win over the Rockets, they now have the second-longest active win streak over a franchise.
It was their 15th straight win vs. the Rockets, as they have dominated Houston for nearly five years now. They are only behind the New York Knicks, who hold a 16-game-winning streak against the Detroit Pistons.
