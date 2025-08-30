Deion Sanders' porta potty makes Colorado football debut on sideline
By Josh Sanchez
Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team officially kicked off their 2025 college football campaign on Friday night in primetime with a clash against the visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.
Coach Prime has been eager to get back to the sideline after a difficult offseason where he battled and beat bladder cancer.
The cancer diagnosis kept Coach Prime away from the Buffs as he recovered, but now he is back and ready to attack the season with his new squad.
While Sanders is back on the sideline, there is also something new as a porta potty made its debut. Sanders had teased a porta potty would be coming to the Buffs' sideline do to difficulties caused from his bladder surgery during the offseason.
The porta potty is sponsored by Depends.
"I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean. I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder," Sanders said when announcing his cancer diagnosis earlier in the summer.
He ultimately announced a partnership with the brand.
"Depend is proud to help millions of people live more confidently every day with comfort and protection they can trust – this includes Coach," the company said in a statement. "Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a badge of resilience.
"It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world which makes us proud to partner with, and support, him on this journey. Together, we know his voice will empower others to stand tall and help break the stigma that can come with wearing products like Depend."
Now, like Coach Prime, it's a mainstay on the Colorado sideline.
Last season, the Buffaloes finished as the No. 25 team in the country and a 9-4 record. It was the most impressive season of Sanders' Colorado tenure, going 7-2 in Big 12 play.
It's Coach Prime's first season without his son Shedeur leading the offense and without Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing both ways, so we'll have to see how the new-look Buffs perform to start the year.
