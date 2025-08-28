The Big Lead

Deion Sanders hilariously shocked by unique Colorado football fan tradition

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders loves coaching in Boulder, but Coach Prime was hilariously surprised by one unique fan tradition at Folsom Field.

By Josh Sanchez

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is excited to get back to business after an offseason cancer scare that he was able to beat, and he will get that opportunity in just a matter of days.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will take the field for their first game of the 2025 college football season on Friday, August 29, to host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.

Ahead of the season opener, Coach Prime, who is entering his third season in Boulder, was asked about some of the student section traditions that surprised him the most when he first coached the Buffs.

As it turns out, it is a tradition that just screams "Colorado!" Sanders' response was hilariously simple, "The smell of weed in the second quarter."

Boulder is as Boulder does.

Last season, the Buffaloes finished as the No. 25 team in the country and a 9-4 record. It was the most impressive season of Sanders' Colorado tenure, going 7-2 in Big 12 play.

However, the team fell short of the conference championship game and missed out on a shot at the College Football Playoff.

We'll have to see how the Buffs bounce back in 2025, Coach Prime's first year without Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays against the Brigham Young Cougars
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays against the Brigham Young Cougars / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

