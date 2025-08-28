Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning set for biggest NIL payday in college sports
By Matt Reed
The college football season has arrived, and while all eyes will be on the Texas Longhorns and their superstar quarterback Arch Manning for what he can do on the field there will be a lot of discussions about the promising signal caller because of the amount of money he'll be making in the crazy era of NIL.
Manning and Texas are widely considered a College Football Playoff threat this season, and given the fact that the team appeared deep into last season's playoff there are more high expectations for Manning given his family's lineage and success in college and at the NFL level.
On top of Manning's on-field hype though, the Longhorns signal caller will earn the most NIL money of any college athlete in 2025 at over $6.8 million, which is over $2.5 million more than the next-most athlete; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck.
Last season, Manning only saw limited snaps during the Texas season after Quinn Ewers led the offense for much of the campaign en route to reaching the CFP semifinals.
Many NFL and college football fans are still trying to establish what Manning's future will hold beyond the 2025 season, especially as his draft hype continues to soar leading into next April's 2026 NFL Draft. If he does declare at some point, many expect Manning to be a top-five pick and potentially cause a lot of teams to vie for his services.
