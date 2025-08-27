2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season is here and Week 1 is about to kick into full swing. This weekend, fans will be treated to some marquee matchups with two incredible top 10 showdowns that could have immediate Heisman Trophy indications.
On Saturday, the action kicks off at noon ET when the No. 1 Texas Longhorns travel to Columbus for a showdown with the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. Texas is led by Heisman front-runner Arch Manning.
The other high-profile clash is a Battle of the Death Valleys with the No. 9 LSU Tigers taking on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers in primetime on ABC.
MORE: AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2025: Preseason AP Poll
The game features the two quarterbacks sitting right behind Manning in the Heisman odds in Clemson's Cade Klubnik and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
Who else is in the Heisman Trophy picture as we prepare for a full dose of Week 1 action?
A full look at the latest Heisman Trophy betting odds entering the new season can be seen below, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 Heisman Trophy betting odds
- Arch Manning (Texas): +700
- Cade Klubnik (Clemson): +900
- Garrett Nussmeier (LSU): +900
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +1200
- Carson Beck (Miami): +1800
- LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina): +1800
- Drew Allar (Penn State): +1800
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +1800
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +2000
- Sam Leavitt (Arizona State): +2000
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +2500
- John Mateer (Oklahoma): +2500
- Jackson Arnold (Auburn): +2500
- DJ Lagway (Florida): +2500
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +2500
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +3000
- Marcel Reed (Texas A&M): +3500
- Kevin Jennings (SMU): +3500
- Austin Simmons (Ole Miss): +3500
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +3500
- Ryan Williams (Alabama): +4000
- Miller Moss (Louisville): +5000
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +5000
- Devon Dampier (Utah): +5000
- Bryce Underwood (Michigan): +5000
- Dylan Raiola (Nebraska): +6500
- Demond Williams Jr. (Washington): +6500
- Haynes King (Georgia Tech): +6500
- Avery Johnson (Kansas State): +6500
- Sawyer Robertson (Baylor): +6500
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift getting hitched, Ohio hates Portnoy, and more
MLB: A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media
NFL: New York Giants clear path for Jaxson Dart after releasing veteran quarterback
NCAAF: Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola thanks 'God' for NFL superstar comparisons
VIRAL: Tennis star Frances Tiafoe roasts Carlos Alcaraz for 'horrendous' haircut at US Open