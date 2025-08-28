The Big Lead

Three-time MLB All-Star, Yankees World Series champion, announces Congressional bid

The 45-year-old has never held elected office before, but will seek the vacant seat in Texas' 21st Congressional district next year.

By J.P. Hoornstra

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) is embraced by starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) after being removed from his final Major League game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 2, 2016.
New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) is embraced by starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) after being removed from his final Major League game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 2, 2016. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Former New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira, a three-time All-Star in 14 major league seasons, announced Thursday he running for Congress.

MORE: A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media

Teixeira is seeking to fill the seat in Texas' 21st Congressional District left vacant when incumbent Chip Roy announced he was running for Attorney General.

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement Thursday. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

Republicans have represented Texas' 21st Congressional district — a region that runs north of San Antonio to south of Austin, spanning the Texas hill country in between — since 1979.

Teixeira, 45, has never held elected office before, but he's been active in local political causes since he retired from baseball in 2016.

In announcing his campaign, Teixeira notes he "has championed conservative causes, including supporting Governor Greg Abbott and volunteering with the Texas Public Policy Foundation."

Teixeira began his career with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels, then finished his career with the Yankees after signing an eight-year, $180 million contract prior to the 2009 season. He won his only World Series championship with New York in 2009, and retired with 409 home runs, 1,298 RBIs, and a .268 batting average.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

ROUNDUP: Belichick seeks bizarre trademark, massive media deal, and more

CFB: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season

GOLF: Team USA Ryder Cup captain selflessly won't compete in event after naming roster

SPORTS MEDIA: Fox, YouTube TV make major contract announcement ahead of college football showdown

VIRAL: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee make shock baby announcement before NFL season

Home/MLB