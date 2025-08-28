Three-time MLB All-Star, Yankees World Series champion, announces Congressional bid
Former New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira, a three-time All-Star in 14 major league seasons, announced Thursday he running for Congress.
MORE: A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media
Teixeira is seeking to fill the seat in Texas' 21st Congressional District left vacant when incumbent Chip Roy announced he was running for Attorney General.
"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement Thursday. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."
Republicans have represented Texas' 21st Congressional district — a region that runs north of San Antonio to south of Austin, spanning the Texas hill country in between — since 1979.
Teixeira, 45, has never held elected office before, but he's been active in local political causes since he retired from baseball in 2016.
In announcing his campaign, Teixeira notes he "has championed conservative causes, including supporting Governor Greg Abbott and volunteering with the Texas Public Policy Foundation."
Teixeira began his career with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels, then finished his career with the Yankees after signing an eight-year, $180 million contract prior to the 2009 season. He won his only World Series championship with New York in 2009, and retired with 409 home runs, 1,298 RBIs, and a .268 batting average.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Belichick seeks bizarre trademark, massive media deal, and more
CFB: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season
GOLF: Team USA Ryder Cup captain selflessly won't compete in event after naming roster
SPORTS MEDIA: Fox, YouTube TV make major contract announcement ahead of college football showdown
VIRAL: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee make shock baby announcement before NFL season