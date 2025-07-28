Deion Sanders, Karrueche dating rumors heat up after bladder removal surgery video
By Josh Sanchez
On Monday, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made the shocking revelation that he was going through a battle with bladder cancer earlier this year, dating back to April ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Since then, Coach Prime underwent bladder removal surgery to remove the tumor. During his press conference, the University of Colorado medical team shared that Sanders is now cancer free.
Following his press conference, Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr., who has been documenting the entire journey and cancer battle, shared a video titled, "For Your Glory (Part 1): Coach Prime Bladder Removal Surgery."
MORE: Deion Sanders reveals mystery medical issue, Colorado football future
After the video was posted, the internet sleuths immediately noticed an emotional Karrueche Tran sitting next to Coach Prime as he recovered in the hospital following the surgery.
Naturally, the speculation about Sanders and Karrueche dating started running rampant.
This isn't the first time that Coach Prime and the actress have been romantically linked.
MORE: Deion Sanders provides inspiring update after Colorado absence due to health issue
The two previously went viral after they were spotted out on a lunch date in May of this year, which would have been shortly after his cancer diagnosis.
Social media will think what it wants about a potential relationship between Sanders and Karrueche, but the important thing is he is cancer free and will be returning to the sidelines to coach the game he loves.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Judge on IL, NFL stars secure the bag, Gilmore rules, and more
MLB: Athletics broadcaster apologizes for disastrous home run call that went viral
NFL: Skip Bayless ready for Washington Commanders to return to their former name
WNBA: Paige Bueckers hilariously calls out WNBA referee during Aces clash
VIRAL: NBA star Nikola Jokic shows rare emotion off-court after horse racing victory