Naomi Osaka debuts 'blinged out'purple US Open kit with matching Labubu
By Josh Sanchez
Tennis star Naomi Osaka was back in action at Louis Armstong Stadium for her second round match at the 2025 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City.
Osaka, who is the No. 23 seed in the tournament, was facing off against Hailey Baptiste of the United States.
While Osaka's play has done the talking in recent tournaments, it was once again her unique style that was making waves when she took the court to debut a new purple kit.
The look itself was spectacular, but in typical Osaka fashion, there was some special flair. Osaka made sure she had her matching Labubu, which she affectionately named "Billie Jean Bling" for the tournament.
Osaka pays attention to every detail. And, while it may be an overused phrase, she truly is a national treasure.
Osaka has seen a career resurgance in 2025 with several deep runs, including a third round appearance at Wimbledon. However, hard courts are her best surface -- with two US Open wins and two Australian Open wins -- so she's hoping to claim another Grand Slam title in New York City.
Billie Jean Bling will have a courtside seat for the ride.
