Skip Bayless roasts Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers in unhinged NFL rant
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys just shocked the NFL with one of the biggest trades in recent league history just one week before the 2026 season kicks off, and one of the team's most-known fans had a completely different take than the rest of the fanbase following Thursday's wild series of events.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys stun NFL after trading pass rusher Micah Parsons to NFC rival
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys ended up giving Parsons away to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and while the rest of Dallas' supporters were furious with the franchise for trading a generational player Skip Bayless delivered a completely unhinged rant bashing Parsons and the NFC North team he's heading to in the process.
Bayless started off his video on X by stating "Good riddance" to Parsons after his many successful years with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, he doubled down on his hot take by suggesting that Green Bay isn't a good fit for the veteran pass rusher and that Parsons will never be able to live up to his contract.
While the last part isn't completely crazy, especially considering the Packers have made Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Bayless is clearly distraught deep down about the direction of his beloved Cowboys as they head into another season with very low expectations in a competitive NFC East.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Belichick seeks bizarre trademark, massive media deal, and more
CFB: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season
GOLF: Team USA Ryder Cup captain selflessly won't compete in event after naming roster
SPORTS MEDIA: Fox, YouTube TV make major contract announcement ahead of college football showdown
VIRAL: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee make shock baby announcement before NFL season