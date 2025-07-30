Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals new partnership after cancer diagnosis
By Josh Sanchez
Deion Sanders shared a strong message with the college football world this week, announcing his battle with bladder cancer that began earlier this year. After undergoing surgery to stop the spread of the aggressive form of cancer, Coach Prime is "cured," his medical team announced.
During his press conference updating those who cover the Colorado football program and those who were concerned about his absence over the summer, Coach Prime urged men to get their routine medical check-ups and get ahead of any potential issues.
He also shared his signature style of humor to keep the room light during a very serious and heavy topic.
Now, Coach Prime is announcing a new partnership that will help change the narrative about the product and help to change the stigma that may come with certain issues. Sanders has partnered with Depend.
"I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean. I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder," Sanders said during his press conference.
He continued, noting that other products are in the works, "I am thankful we have a relationship with Depend, and we’re making some other products, trying to make other products to help all of us through."
Depend confirmed the partnership with a statement to USA TODAY Sports.
"Depend is proud to help millions of people live more confidently every day with comfort and protection they can trust – this includes Coach," the company said in a statement. "Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a badge of resilience.
"It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world which makes us proud to partner with, and support, him on this journey. Together, we know his voice will empower others to stand tall and help break the stigma that can come with wearing products like Depend."
Salute to Coach Prime.
