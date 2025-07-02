The Big Lead

LOOK: Colorado football gets facelift with new turf for 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes will be playing on fresh turf this season as Folsom Field gets major upgrade this summer.

By Tyler Reed

University of Colorado Mascot Chip in the concourse of Coors Field before the game between Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies.
University of Colorado Mascot Chip in the concourse of Coors Field before the game between Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the most popular programs in all of college football since the program made Deion Sanders head coach.

It has only been two seasons, but since Sanders' arrival, the Buffaloes have had a target on their back every time they step on the field.

Sanders' first season ended with only four wins; however, that was three more than they had the year before. Then, in the second year under Sanders, the Buffaloes won nine games, a total they hadn't achieved since 2016.

The Buffaloes went bowling for the first time since 2020 with their appearance in the Alamo Bowl, and now, the program is taking another step forward with new turf, making Folsom Field pop.

In their second season as a member of the Big 12, for the second time in program history, the Buffaloes are starting to look the part of a top program in college football.

Turf has long been a highly debated topic. Many NFL players have spoken about how turf is what could be causing certain injuries on the field. However, everyone from the NFL to a lot of high schools around the country has turf.

The Colorado faithful may be hoping that one day Sanders can get them a dome. Stop pretending that sitting in the cold is fun.

