Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was roasted by the New York media and social media after a failed 'flop' attempt at the buzzer in a two-point Indiana Fever loss to the Liberty.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to officiating during a loss to the New York Liberty.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to officiating during a loss to the New York Liberty. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever put up a tough fight against the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty on Saturday night, but ultimately came up short in a two-point loss, 90-88, that went down to the buzzer.

Clark had the ball in her hands at the final seconds at the top of the arc, but Liberty star Natasha Cloud poked it away for a game-clinching steal.

After the ball was poked away, Clark flailed her arms in the arm in an attempt to draw a foul, but the ref swallowed the whistle and no call was made despite pleas from Fever players and the crowd.

Following the game, CBS New York was recapping the action and took a direct shot at Clark, roasting her for the "flop" attempt.

"She tried to sell it like she got hit by a sniper," the broadcaster joked.

The video wasted no time going viral.

Not only was the New York media having fun with the situation, but social media began circulating a screenshot of the final play which became an instant meme.

When all eyes on you, this fallout is bound to happen.

It was a second straight difficult outing for Clark, who finished with 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting (2-of-11 from three-point range), 10 assists, and 10 turnovers.

In Indiana's Thursday night win over the Atlanta Dream, Clark went 0-of-5 from behind the arc, scoring just 11 points with six assists and four rebounds.

Clark will eventually bounce back, so there is no reason for the Fever fans to panic. Indiana will have an opportunity to bounce back on Wednesday, May 28, on the road against the Washington Mystics. Tip-off at CFG Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during a loss to the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during a loss to the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Grace Smith-Imagn Images

