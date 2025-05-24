WNBA star Caitlin Clark generated massive economic growth for league in 2024
By Matt Reed
The WNBA is seeing unprecedented attention since the arrival of Caitlin Clark, and the league has the numbers to back up just how impactful the Indiana Fever guard has been for them both on the court and financially on their balance sheets.
Clark is now in her second year in the league after being selected first overall in 2024, and while she gets noticed significantly for her dazzling moves snd shooting abilities on the court, a recent report from a business expert has amplified her importance for the WNBA financially.
One economic expert says that Clark's impact could eventually surpass "a billion dollars" for the WNBA and that based on last season she accounted for over 26.5 percent of the league's economic activity. That included merchandise, ticket sales and television revenue generated for the WNBA.
In just her second season, Clark has already broken an unprecedented record by scoring over 20 points and having over 10 assists in 10 different WNBA games, which tied a league record held by Courtney Vandersloot.
