Ronald Acuna Jr. launches home run on first pitch after ACL injury
By Matt Reed
For the first time in nearly one year, the Atlanta Braves have their biggest star back on the MLB diamond once again, and he's back to doing what fans have become used to over the years.
The Braves star returned Friday night for Atlanta after a brutal ACL injury in 2024 that kept him out for over five months last season and the first two months of 2025. His first plate appearance didn't disappoint either after launching a home run on the first pitch he received.
With the Braves playing in a highly-competitive NL East that features strong teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, Acuna Jr.'s return is massive for Atlanta as they look to get back to the postseason.
