WNBA fans react to reigning champs New York Liberty acquiring Natasha Cloud
The New York Liberty are the reigning WNBA champions, and they just shook up the league by making a massive trade to boot. Natasha Cloud has been acquired in a deal with the Connecticut Sun, with the 33-year-old veteran commanding two first-round picks in return.
The Liberty will add Cloud to a roster that already features stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. Cloud, a former All-WNBA Defensive First Team member, will provide a major defensive presence in the team's bid to win the championship once again in 2025.
RELATED: Cameron Brink slams LA Sparks' 'male practice player tryouts'
Naturally, this elicited quite a reaction from fans of the WNBA. It's turning out to be quite an interesting offseason, and this latest move also had social media abuzz.
One fan wrote, "Welcome to New York! The Liberty 4! Love that name for Natasha, Sabrina, Breanna, and Jones!"
Another was feeling extremely hopeful, writing, "We just might go back to the Chip!"
A rival fan's reaction inadvertantly said even more about how good this move is for the Liberty. The fan wrote, "All this just to beat the Lynx? Y'all barely beat them last year!"
Another fan provided some analysis, "Cloud locks down the perimeter... Can the Libs improve their inside play? We have the talent in house... I'm interested in that."
Natasha Cloud brings championship experience to the Liberty, having won it all in 2019 as a part of the Washington Mystics. She also made the All-Defensive Second Team in 2024, showing that she will be a major contributor almost immediately. The reigning champions look more threatening than ever!
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Florida gets shockingly tough draw
NFL: Is Stefon Diggs going back to Buffalo?
ROUNDUP: Recap Selection Sunday and more
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA:Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness