Aaron Rodgers may have revealed his next home while answering fan's question
By Tyler Reed
Things have been quiet in regards to Aaron Rodgers' playing future. The experiment with the New York Jets went up in flames, and a new regime with the franchise is ready to move on from the future Hall of Famer.
Future homes for Rodgers have quickly evaporated. The New York Giants decided to bring in Russell Wilson and drafted Jaxson Dart.
The Minnesota Vikings are giving the keys to their offense to 2024 draft pick J.J. McCarthy, which leaves only one team in need of a quarterback.
Many have guessed that Rodgers will be suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming season. However, nothing has been made official.
But during a recent Q&A with fans, one young lady asked Rodgers if he would ever play for the Chicago Bears. While Rodgers said he wouldn't play for the Bears, he did mention that he knew a team that would be playing in Chicago this season.
A quick look at the Steelers' schedule will tell you that the team is set to travel to Soldier Field in late November.
It's looking like Rodgers to the Steelers is the worst-kept secret in the NFL. However, does the former MVP winner still have juice in the tank to make the Steelers one of the top teams in the AFC? I guess we'll know soon enough.
