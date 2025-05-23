Clay Travis trolls WNBA superstar Angel Reese with outrageous one-on-one offer
By Matt Reed
Clay Travis has a history of coming after athletes and celebrities with his outlandish takes on social media, but his most recent challenges to one of the biggest WNBA superstars might take the cake.
RELATED: WNBA issues a strong statement in support of Angel Reese
Travis is the founder of controversial online publication Outkick, and he's been highly outspoken about Chicago star Angel Reese based on her interactions with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
That created a wild $100,000 challenge from Travis to Reese asking for a one-on-one game despite the 46 year old never having played any sport at a high level.
Reese has received a lot of criticism recently for her actions in Chicago's game recently against Indiana where she was physical against Clark, however, the WNBA came out in support of Reese following the incident.
