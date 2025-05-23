Friday Roundup: Ghost of New York's past, more pushing of tush, Thunder up, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome one and all, to another edition of the Friday Roundup. It has been a busy week in our world, and we have a lot to look back on.
From the NBA Playoffs being an absolute electric factory, to the NFL saying the most dominant play in the sport is legal. Get caught up on everything you need to know.
Not Again
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals delivered in every way possible. In what looked to be a win for the New York Knicks, the Indiana Pacers went en fuego in the fourth quarter and managed to pull off the stunner in overtime.
Tyrese Haliburton's game-tying shot as time expired in the fourth led to the Pacers star giving the all too familiar choke sign to the Madison Square Garden crowd. Friday night's Game 2 will be a movie.
More Push
The NFL has decided that the now iconic 'tush push' will live to see another day. The league did not have enough votes to make the play illegal.
Making this play illegal would have been a crime against humanity. Want to end the play? Then stop it, Matt LaFleur.
MVP-like
The Oklahoma City Thunder went up 2-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
Game 2 was a celebration in OKC, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also received his MVP award prior to the game. It's starting to feel like the Thunder may win their first NBA title.
It Was Just A Foul
If you had Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul against Angel Reese causing Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III to go at each other's throats on social media on your bingo card, then I need to take you with me when I buy my next lottery ticket.
Yes, Clark and Griffin decided to turn a hard foul into a knock-down, drag-out spat of words. Wouldn't it be fun if people just let the women play basketball instead of dissecting everything they do?
Right In The Nose
NBA official Scott Foster took a nasty elbow shot to the nose during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
It was obviously an accident, but fans quickly jumped on social media to point out Foster's biggest rival, Chris Paul, was in attendance and may have enjoyed the moment.
Return Of Acuna
The Atlanta Braves announced that Ronald Acuna Jr. will be making his return to the field on Friday night. Acuna was last seen on May 24th of last year.
The Braves are definitely thrilled to see their star return, as the team is struggling to stay at .500. This could be the boost needed to get to the top of the NL East.
New Playoff Format
The NCAA announced that the College Football Playoff will now go to straight seeding, which means the top-ranked teams will earn the first-round byes.
So, say goodbye to teams like the Boise State Broncos getting a bye ever again. We're just a few more steps from David never getting the chance to take on Goliath again.
R.I.P. Irsay
This past Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced the shocking news that team owner Jim Irsay had passed away.
Many around the league have been sharing their fond memories of Irsay, including former Colts punter Pat McAfee.
Bad Look
A man is facing criminal charges after it was revealed that he bought alcohol for the 20-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates fan who had that scary fall last month at PNC Park. A sad story that continues to get worse.
Some Stories Don't Need Told
New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski recently made a stop on 'Bussin With The Boys'. During his visit, Gronkowski told a story that probably needed to go to his grave.
The former Patriots great revealed that his former teammate, Aaron Hernandez, would do a sexual act during team meetings. But what made it worse was that Gronkowski said he encouraged it because he thought it was wild. Yes, it is wild, but what are we doing here?
The story of Hernandez continues to be one of the most bizarre in NFL history.
Dale Yeah!
Looking for something to watch this Memorial Day Weekend? Look no further than the 'Earnhardt' series on Amazon Prime.
The show follows the life of Dale Earnhardt, and for anyone who is a fan or wants to know more about one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history, this is can't miss viewing.
Saying Goodbye
Today, the final episode of 'Around The Horn' will air on ESPN. A 23-year run is sadly coming to a close, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you know just how important this show was to the after-school schedule.
Another legendary piece of everyone's childhood is dying an unnecessary death. Par for the course when it comes to sports media.
Can't Keep These To Myself
Did you ever hope that one day, after being in a calorie deficit until 9 pm, that you would open your pantry and find Selena Gomez-inspired Oreos?
Well, if you did, then your dreams are coming true. Yes, the pop star is getting her own Oreo cookie, and now, I will be ashamed of myself for eating 20 cookies while looking at what I guess is Gomez's logo on the cookie.
It is a holiday weekend, but this holiday is a little different than most. Sure, everyone should enjoy their Memorial Day Weekend. However, be sure to make time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to give us the life we have today.
That's it for this edition of the Friday Roundup. We'll meet back here on Monday morning for the Weekend Roundup. Trust me, there will be plenty to discuss after a weekend full of hoops and probably another headline story involving Bill Belichick's love life.
Who knows, we may see everyone arguing over something in the WNBA again, which takes away from the women creating a sport that fans could enjoy without people making it about themselves.