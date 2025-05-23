Tim Cowlishaw takes shot at ESPN during final appearance on 'Around the Horn'
By Tyler Reed
Today is a sad day for those of us who grew up in the 2000s. After 23 years, ESPN's 'Around The Horn' said goodbye to audiences for the final time.
The show was staple viewing for many years on the network; however, those who make the big bucks have decided there is no place for ATH on the network anymore.
On the last episode of the show, fans got to see many of their favorite competitors say goodbye to a show that means so much to them.
One of the longtime competitors of the show was Dallas Morning News writer Tim Cowlishaw. In his time during the final episode, Cowlishaw made his feelings known that he is not a fan of the network's decision to can the longtime show.
Cowlishaw poked fun at ESPN's decision to hire more former athletes to cover sports by talking about his own incredible sports feats.
Yes, there have been rumors that the network had once thought about putting Shannon Sharpe on a new show in place of ATH. Hopefully, that rumor doesn't end up being a reality.
Listen, Sharpe is very entertaining and is good at what he does. I even like Pat McAfee in doses. However, has anyone thought that having loud takes all day long on the channel is bad for business?
At least the network is bringing back Rich Eisen. However, it's probably just a matter of time before Eisen will have to share his time with Stephen A. Smith while the two come up with subjects that have nothing to do with sports.
