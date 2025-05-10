Caitlin Clark has 1-word reaction to getting name-dropped by Flau'jae in rap song
By Josh Sanchez
Caitlin Clark has accomplished a lot in her young career. From becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer to winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, the Indiana Fever superstar is one of the brightest stars in basketball.
Now, she can add another accomplishment to her resume thanks to a former college basketball rival.
Clark's first national championship appearance was a loss to the LSU Tigers and then-freshman sensation Flau'jae Johnson, when her rivalry with Angel Reese began.
Flau'jae, who also has a successful rap career, recently dropped a new record and name-dropped Clark in the song.
"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Flau'jae raps.
She let Clark know of the mention by sharing the song on her Instagram story with the caption, "[Caitlin Clark], I finally put your name on a song." Clark respond with a serious of fire emojis and one word: "Elite."
Both Clark and Flau'jae are elite at their crafts and it will be exciting to see what they continue to do.
Flau'jae will be returning to LSU for her senior season with the Tigers, while Clark is gearing up for her sophomore campaign in the WNBA.
In her WNBA season-opener, Clark and the Fever will be facing off against her former LSU foe and Flau'jae's old teammate Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
