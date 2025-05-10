The Big Lead

Caitlin Clark has 1-word reaction to getting name-dropped by Flau'jae in rap song

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was name-dropped by LSU's Flau'jae Johnson in a new rap song, and had a perfect reaction to the mention.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks back into the tunnel after the Fever defeated Brazil in a WNBA preseason game.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks back into the tunnel after the Fever defeated Brazil in a WNBA preseason game. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark has accomplished a lot in her young career. From becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer to winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, the Indiana Fever superstar is one of the brightest stars in basketball.

Now, she can add another accomplishment to her resume thanks to a former college basketball rival.

Clark's first national championship appearance was a loss to the LSU Tigers and then-freshman sensation Flau'jae Johnson, when her rivalry with Angel Reese began.

Flau'jae, who also has a successful rap career, recently dropped a new record and name-dropped Clark in the song.

"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Flau'jae raps.

She let Clark know of the mention by sharing the song on her Instagram story with the caption, "[Caitlin Clark], I finally put your name on a song." Clark respond with a serious of fire emojis and one word: "Elite."

Caitlin Clark / Instagram / Flau'jae Johnson shoutout
Caitlin Clark / Instagram

Both Clark and Flau'jae are elite at their crafts and it will be exciting to see what they continue to do.

Flau'jae will be returning to LSU for her senior season with the Tigers, while Clark is gearing up for her sophomore campaign in the WNBA.

LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson takes questions from the media at MVP Arena.
LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson takes questions from the media at MVP Arena. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

In her WNBA season-opener, Clark and the Fever will be facing off against her former LSU foe and Flau'jae's old teammate Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

