LSU star Flau'jae Johnson can't wait to take on Caitlin Clark again
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson has been a name to watch in the last few years, she is one of college basketball's biggest stars. Johnson already knows what it's like to be a champion, having won the NCAA Championship in 2023.
Flau'jae Johnson is highly motivated to enter March Madness this year as a junior, as he enjoys her best college season yet. With the impact that Caitlin Clark made during her college run and what her presence has meant to the WNBA, Flau'Jae Johnson is next in line to make it to the professional league. And she recently spoke about her experiences playing against Caitlin Clark, laying down something of a challenge.
"I played Clark my freshman year and my sophomore year," Johnson told Complex in an interview. "I'm a junior, and so first year, freshman year, we got it. Second year, she got me. So me and Caitlin, we one and one right now. I got to wait until I get into the league to break that tie."
This kind of competitive spirit is what fans of the game love to see. And Johnson went on to praise Clark too, saying, "She's definitely the hardest opponent I've ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She's like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against, ever in my life. Her and Georgia Amoore, they can really pass. I really respect the game, and I respect her skill."
Flau'jae Johnson has averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season. She looks ready to take on the world, and with March Madness coming first, her time in the WNBA competing against Caitlin Clark and other superstars is coming soon after too.
