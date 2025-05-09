Team bans TV crew from filming $15 million pitcher's sim game
A television crew stopped setting up its equipment Friday in the press box at Comerica Park at the Detroit Tigers' insistence, rather than film pitcher Alex Cobb's simulated game — an unusual moment of drama for a routine occurrence in baseball.
According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press on Twitter/X, the team also tried to clear the press box of two non-team-affiliated reporters who stayed put.
MORE NEWS: Watch Marlins fan renounce team amid blowout loss to Dodgers
The incident is a small but dramatic illustration of the level of control major professional teams can exert over their television partners — and try to exert over reporters with whom they have no business relationship.
The Tigers' regional sports network was renamed FanDuel Sports Network Detroit when the RSN's parent company emerged from bankruptcy in the winter. The new name is one of many recent changes to the RSN.
MORE NEWS: NHL draft lottery winner is a huge underdog
Just this week, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit personalities Mickey York and Trevor Thompson were let go as "the Detroit Tigers are going in a different direction with their broadcasts," according to York's Twitter/X post Tuesday.
Tony Paul of the Detroit News wrote that, as part of the restructured contract between FanDuel and its partner teams, "the teams received significantly less money, but have been given the leeway to take over more control of the broadcasts."
Apparently, the team did not want its RSN filming an injured pitcher's practice session Friday, and had no problem banning the crew from doing so.
Simulated games are a routine part of a rehabbing pitcher's process. Sometimes those games go well for the pitcher. Sometimes they don't.
MORE NEWS: What's the ketchup? MLB team's surprise hot dog tax prompts frank admission
Cobb's lengthy injury history was a known quantity when the Tigers signed him to a $15 million contract for the 2025 season. He is currently working back from an offseason hip procedure.
As Petzold wrote in February when the Tigers revealed Cobb would begin the season on the rehab trail, the 37-year-old right-hander "underwent left hip surgery in October 2023, then was limited in 2024 to three starts in the regular season and two starts in the postseason because of the hip rehabilitation and five injuries. The five injuries: elbow tightness, shoulder discomfort, a broken fingernail, a blood blister and a low back strain."
The Tigers ostensibly felt some reluctance about letting the local media report on Cobb's sim game. As a result, video of his two innings will not be publicly available.
According to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, the sim game included a moment of reckoning when the pitcher tried covering first base on a ground ball to the right side of the infield.
Cobb, McCosky wrote on Twitter/X, "did not look comfortable covering first base on a grounder to the right side."
Drama indeed.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Paul Pierce pokes fun at himself, re-enacting legendary moment after losing bet
MLB: Marlins fan renounces team amid blowout loss to Dodgers after Ohtani dance
NFL: NFL will reveal select games before official schedule release next week
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless compares Gregg Popovich to Donald Trump in bizarre rant
VIRAL: NFL fans troll Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett for hilarious reason