UFC 315 weigh-in results: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena official
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC 315 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The event is headlined by a championship doubleheader live on pay-per-view.
In the main event of the night, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad puts his title on the line against top contender Jack Della Maddelena.
In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defends her women's flyweight title against Manon Fiorot.
MORE: MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada arrested week before UFC debut on disturbing charges
Also on the main card are former champions Jose Aldo and Alexa Grasso, who will be facing off against Aiemann Zahabi and Natalia Silva on th emain card, respectively.
Ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
A full look at the UFC 315 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC 315 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170) – for welterweight title
- Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Manon Fiorot (125) – for women's flyweight title
- Jose Aldo (143)* vs. Aiemann Zahabi (142)*
- Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Natalia Silva (126)
- Kyle Prepolec (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Mike Malott (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (171)
- Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)
- Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)
- Ivan Erslan (205) vs. Navajo Stirling (205)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Bruno Silva (187)**
- Jeong Yeong Lee (146) vs. Daniel Santos (146)***
- Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs. Brad Katona (136)
*Originally booked at bantamweight, fight was announced as featherweight before Aldo stepped on the scale.
**Silva missed the middleweight limit on his first attempt.
***Santos missed the featherweight limit on his first attempt, but hit the mark on his second try.
