Fox News panelist faints on live television while discussing Kamala Harris
By Matt Reed
Live television throws a lot of twists into what viewers could potentially see, but on Thursday night, Fox News experienced a scary moment when one of its panelists collapsed while still on air.
Fox News's Camryn Kinsey fainted while discussing Kamala Harris and American border policy with host Jonathan Hunt, and while Hunt initially was trying his best to carry on with the scheduled programming the network eventually cut to a commercial break.
Hunt received a lot of pushback for carrying on with the segment and not trying to help Kinsey, but thankfully Kinsey was alright after the scary fall and even issued a statement on X to let everyone know that she's doing much better now.
"I want to start by thanking the incredible Fox News team and the EMTs who responded with such speed and care," Kinsey said in her statement. "It was an unexpected and frightening moment, but thanks to their professionalism and kindness, I’m doing well."
