Brian Windhorst claims Draymond Green is drawing internal NBA complaints
Brian Windhorst says that people within the NBA have been complaining about Draymond Green and the amount of leeway he receives for his behavior.
Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the 2025 NBA Playoffs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While matched up with Naz Reid, Draymond made contact with his face on the play, resulting in him getting a tech from the officials.
The Warriors' defensive anchor didn't just stop after the technical either, he continued to argue with the referees about this perceived injustice. Whether he was guilty in that particular incident or not, five technicals in nine games is not defensible. And it's not going unnoticed, either.
