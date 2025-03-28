Flau'jae Johnson NIL Worth: How much does LSU star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson can do it all. The junior guard is an all-around star thanks to her skills on the court and on the mic and her charismatic persona.
Not only is Flau'jae one of the best hoopers in college basketball, she's a rising emcee who has performed at the ESPYs, landed a feature from hip hop icon Lil Wayne, and is signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label.
Oh, and if that wasn't enough, she also has her own successful podcast, Best of Both Worlds.
Because she is a triple-threat, it's no secret that the LSU star is one of the top NIL earners in women's basketball. But just how much does she make through her NIL deals?
According to On3, Flau'jae's NIL valuation is a whopping $1.5 million.
She has endorsement deals with JBL, MassMutual, Experian, Oreo, Powerade, and Samsung, along with a shoe deal with Puma.
To sweeten the deals, Flau'jae's NIL deals are often negotiated by her "momager," Kia Brooks. It is clear that the sky is the limit for Flau'jae in whatever she pursues.
This season, the junior guard is averaging a career-high 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. The former SEC Freshman of the Year earned First-team All-SEC honors for the first time in her career.
Flau'jae and LSU return to action on Friday, March 28, against the against the No. 2 seed NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet 16. Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
