LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gives emotional concert tribute to Kyren Lacy
By Josh Sanchez
The LSU community was left in mourning over the weekend with the news of former college football star Kyren Lacy's untimely death. Lacy died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound during an apparent police chase that stemmed following an incident with a family member.
This week, LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson appeared on stage at a concert and took a moment to pay tribute to Lacy, asking everyone to take a moment of silence while "throwing the twos up," a nod to Lacy's jersey number.
VIDEO: NFL Draft Prospect Kyren Lacy Dead at 24 in Tragic Turn of Events
Last season, the Louisiana native recorded 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.
Lacy's father also shared an emotional statement on his son's death.
“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” Kenny Lacy wrote on Facebook. “Don't be cool with ‘I'm Alright, or I'm good’ when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small. Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here.
"This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it.”
After spending two years with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He finished his college career with 162 catches for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Our deepest condolences go out to Lacy's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
