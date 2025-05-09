North Carolina refutes report that Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson is banned
By Matt Reed
Despite so much back and forth involving Bill Belichick and his increasingly high-profile girlfriend Jordon Hudson, the University of North Carolina is refuting a report stating that the legendary head coach's significant other isn't allowed at the Tar Heels training facility any longer.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson allegedly crashed commercial in bikini
Pablo Torre from Dan LeBetard's network of programs reported Friday during his show that North Carolina wouldn't be allowing Hudson to appear at practices or at UNC facilities anymore, but that has since been proven to be false after the school came out and stated otherwise.
While UNC did clearly state that Hudson isn't an employee of the university, they did also go out of their way to make sure everyone knows that she's still allowed to be around Belichick and the football team.
Torre also listed a bunch of other allegations about Hudson's relationship with Belichick, including a story about the 24 year old supposedly forcing her way into a commercial and completely changing the storyline.
Hudson allegedly showed up to the film set in a "yellow polka-dot bikini" and while she and the rest of those appearing in the commercial were told they were filmed some believe that the cameras weren't actually on.
