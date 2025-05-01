Caitlin Clark has adorable moment with Indiana Fever therapy dog at media day
By Josh Sanchez
Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark is itching to get back on the court after enjoying a few months away following her record-setting year in the league, and she's just days away from returning to action.
The Indiana Fever opened training camp earlier this week and will get the preseason underway on Saturday, April 3, against the Washington Mystics.
Clark was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Wednesday's media day where the team got to take their official photos for the season and enjoy some comraderie. For the day, the Fever brought in some therapy/emotional support dogs for the players to enjoy.
One dog was rocking Clark's No. 22 jersey and she shared an adorable moment with the furry fan that went viral on social media.
For those wondering, Clark was rocking the Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mamba University Red for the photoshoot.
Tip-off for Saturday's preseason opener against Washington is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. All WNBA preseason games will stream live on WNBA League Pass as part of a free preview.
Indiana, which revamped its roster during the offseason to build a strong supporting cast for Clark, opens the 2025 WNBA season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17.
