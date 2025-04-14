Caitlin Clark reveals hilarious reason she got kicked out of tennis class
Caitlin Clark was seen enjoying the weekend at the Masters Tournament in Georgia at the Augusta National Golf Club. During this time, she sat down for an interview with Elle, addressing various topics from her childhood to her WNBA aspirations.
Clark has quickly established herself as a superstar, bringing more eyeballs to the women's game than ever before. However, like many other athletes, she tried different sports as a kid. She hilariously revealed why it didn't work out for her in tennis class, though.
“I got kicked out of tennis class when I was like 10, so that didn’t last long,” Clark told Elle. “I got mad at the instructor because I thought it was too easy.”
The Indiana Fever superstar is well aware of her talents, and even at the age of 10, was seemingly used to excellence. During her other recent interview with David Letterman, Clark showed that she's as competitive as they come.
The topic of tennis came up when asked which athletes inspired her, with Clark saying, "I loved Serena Williams. She was probably my favorite athlete of all time. I just thought she was the greatest—and as a young girl, having someone like her to look up to was incredible.”
Serena Williams' 23 major titles during the Open era are a completely unmatched feat, making her the undisputed GOAT of her sport. Caitlin Clark is looking to achieve something similar in women's basketball, and so far, she has given every indication that she can follow in her idols' footsteps on that front.
