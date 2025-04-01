Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest
By Josh Sanchez
The McDonald's All American Game festivities got underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Monday night with the Sprite Jam Fest. WNBA superstar Angel Reese was among those in attendance and served as a judge for the event.
Previous winners of the Sprite Jam Fest have been NBA stars and slam dunk legends Vince Carter, LeBron James, Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson, and Carmelo Anthony.
This year, Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou took home the crown, but it was No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa, who is committed to BYU, who stole the show.
MORE: Angel Reese cheers on brother Julian, Maryland basketball in Sweet 16
Dybantsa called Reese onto the court for his dunk and showed off his hops by soaring over Reese for a gravity-defying jam.
Reese was left stunned by Dybantsa's dunk and immediately called for a 10 to be awarded.
The 2025 McDonald's All American Girls Game will take place on Tuesday, April 1 at the Barclays Center with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
MORE: Angel Reese's Rose BC teammates FaceTime from locker room after Unrivaled title game
Among the participants is Sienna Betts, the younger sister of UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts, who is also committed to the Bruins.
The McDonald's All American Boys Game will take place at the conclusion of the girls' game, approximately scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. All 24 players in this year's game rank inside of ESPN's top 28 prospects.
Dybantsa will be playing in the game, along with the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the class, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, who are committed to Kansas and Duke, respectively.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral