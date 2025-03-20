Angel Reese called out by WNBA star for tampering
Angel Reese is one of the biggest names in women's basketball already as she enters her second WNBA season. And part of what makes her so popular is that the Chicago Sky superstar is not afraid to speak her mind and be herself all the time.
Angel Reese recently took another shot at WNBA salaries, showcasing her lack of concern when it comes to being perceived as controversial. And she has now been caught in the middle of another awkward social media moment, being called out for tampering by Dearica Hamby of the LA Sparks.
RELATED: Unrivaled Basketball: A game-changer for women’s basketball
At an Unrivaled media event, Angel Reese was sitting next to former Sky teammate Kahleah Copper, and was spotted chanting, "Get Kah back." And if that weren't enough, Reese took to X and made her agenda clear after Copper acknowledged her antics at the event.
Kahleah Copper posted saying, "Angel starting trouble." To which Reese responded by saying, "You know where home is." This turned out to be too much for Sparks star Dearica Hamby to handle, and she joined the exchange saying, "Yall tampering?"
The Chicago Sky missed the playoffs in Angel Reese's rookie season, and they have already made a coaching change ahead of 2025. While the roster has players like Kamilla Cardoso and has added former 2-time All-Star Ariel Atkins, Reese seemingly wants more talent to join her on the team.
Some level of tampering happens across sports, but this might prove to be too blatant an attempt from Angel Reese. Taking to social media is quite brazen, but since her attitude is what has gotten her to this point in her career, Reese is unlikely to change anytime soon.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock Draft 14.0(!): New QB in the mix
MLB: League says 25 million Japanese watched Cubs-Dodgers
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Lady Gaga is the new voice of March Madness
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues