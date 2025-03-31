Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
By Josh Sanchez
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is not going to be happy with the choas that unfolded at the Target Center on Sunday night between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.
During the second quarter, all hell broke loose when a scuffle broke out between the two teams.
Ron Holland of the Pistons fouled Timberwolves center Naz Reid in what appeared to be a normal play, before words were exchanged. Minnesota guard Donte DiVincenzo came to the defense of Reid and immediately began chirping at Holland, which escalated tensions. Quickly.
MORE: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl spills into crowd, 5 players, 2 coaches ejected
Several palyers got involved in the fracas as it spilled into the crowd. One fan had his phone ready to go and caught video of the scuffle from an angle too good for TV.
When tensions seemed to be cooling down, Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart appeared to start grabbing towards Reid's throat which led to even more chaos as DiVicenzo once again jumped into the action.
MORE: Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavericks employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
After around a minute of madness, order was restored and the game resumed.
Five players -- Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser -- Pistons head coach J. B. Bickerstaff, and TImberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected.
At the half, Detroit holds a 60-54 lead over Minnesota.
