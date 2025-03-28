The Big Lead

Angel Reese cheers on brother Julian, Maryland basketball in Sweet 16

WNBA superstar Angel Reese pulled up to March Madness in San Francisco to cheer on her brother Julian Reese and Maryland basketball against No. 1 Florida in the Sweet 16.

By Josh Sanchez

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

March Madness returned on Thursday night with a Sweet 16 showdown between the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins and No. 1 seed Florida Gators in San Francisco. One of the stars in attendance was WNBA sensation Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky superstar was in the crowd cheering on her brother, Maryland basketball star Julian Reese, and the Terps, while repping her home city of Baltimore.

Angel pulled up to the Chase Center in a custom shirt that read "JuJu sister," with an Under Armour shirt that said "I'm From Baltimore" draped over her shoulder.

MORE: Does March Madness lacks Magic without the Cinderella stories ?

She was in attendance for the game along with her mother, who is also named Angel Reese.

Angel Reese and her mother were also front and center to for the Terps' send-off from the team hotel to the arena.

That's love.

MORE: The poor little Duke Blue Devils are furious with logo used in 'The White Lotus'

Julian Reese is a senior forward for Maryland and is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese, center Derik Queen, and guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie after defeating Colorado State.
Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese, center Derik Queen, and guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie after defeating Colorado State. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Terps entered Thursday night's primetime clash with Florida with a 27-8 record, while the Gators are 32-4.

The winner of Maryland vs. Florida will advance to the Elite 8 where they will face the winner of the Sweet 16 clash between No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 10 seed Arkanss.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

CBB/CFB: NCAA Tournament 2025: Previewing every Sweet 16 matchup

NBA: LeBron James mocks Stephen A. Smith's threat that he would've 'swung' at him

NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick

NFL DRAFT: Ashton Jeanty draws the most surprising outcome at Boise State Pro Day

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces big change for 'SportsCenter' from Los Angeles

Home/WNBA New