Angel Reese cheers on brother Julian, Maryland basketball in Sweet 16
By Josh Sanchez
March Madness returned on Thursday night with a Sweet 16 showdown between the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins and No. 1 seed Florida Gators in San Francisco. One of the stars in attendance was WNBA sensation Angel Reese.
The Chicago Sky superstar was in the crowd cheering on her brother, Maryland basketball star Julian Reese, and the Terps, while repping her home city of Baltimore.
Angel pulled up to the Chase Center in a custom shirt that read "JuJu sister," with an Under Armour shirt that said "I'm From Baltimore" draped over her shoulder.
She was in attendance for the game along with her mother, who is also named Angel Reese.
Angel Reese and her mother were also front and center to for the Terps' send-off from the team hotel to the arena.
That's love.
Julian Reese is a senior forward for Maryland and is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
The Terps entered Thursday night's primetime clash with Florida with a 27-8 record, while the Gators are 32-4.
The winner of Maryland vs. Florida will advance to the Elite 8 where they will face the winner of the Sweet 16 clash between No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 10 seed Arkanss.
