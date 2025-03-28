Sienna Betts, top UCLA basketball commit, chooses jersey number with special meaning
By Josh Sanchez
Sienna Betts is the No. 2 overall recruit in the country in the Class of 2025. The five-star prospect committed to the UCLA women's basketball team, following in the footsteps of big sister Lauren Betts, who is currently leading the top-ranked Bruins in March Madness.
The 18-year-old Betts is a 6-foot-4 forward from Grandview High School in Colorado. She was born in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, but represented the United States in the 2024 FIBA Under-18 AmeriCup in Colombia, helping the team to a gold medal.
With Sienna preparing to step foot on the UCLA campus, she has officially picked out her jersey number for her collegiate career and it comes with a special meaning.
MORE: UCLA's Lauren Betts, siblings Sienna & Dylan show off mind-blowing heights
Betts' mother, Michelle Betts, shared photos of Sienna in a No. 16 Bruins jersey and shared that it was her number as a college volleyball player for Long Beach State.
"Welp. My daughter chose to wear my number at UCLA and I have cried all of my makeup off," Michelle Betts wrote. "[No. 16], I can’t wait to see you play at the next level and live your best life in LA next year!"
Throughout her career, Betts was named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year twice, Ms. Colorado Basketball, and helped lead her team to the Colorado class 6A state title, scoring 22 points and 20 rebounds in the championship game.
MORE: Arizona State cheerleaders greet Molly Miller, new Sun Devils women's basketball coach
In 2025, she was named a McDonald's All-American.
The future is bright for Sienna in Los Angeles.
As for Lauren and the No. 1 seed Bruins, they return to action on Friday, March 28, against the No. 5 seed Ole Miss Rebels at Spokane Arena in Washington. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Tyler O'Neill continues historic run on MLB Opening Day
CBB: Does March Madness lacks Magic without the Cinderella stories ?
NBA: Nick Wright uses classic Seinfeld scene to destroy Stephen A. in LeBron feud
CFB: Jeremy Pruitt's NCAA lawsuit is the height of absurdity
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith takes ugly shot at LeBron James