Viral Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than one month away, which means the hot takes and smokescreens will begin surfacing at an alarming rate. This weekend, Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is one of the most talented college football standouts in this year's draft, was victim of some social media slander after an old video went viral.
In the video, a young McMillan is talking about how he doesn't really like watching football.
He goes on to say that he doesn't watch film alone, because the position group comes together and watches game film with the coaching staff.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
Should either of these comments raise red flags? No. Did they? Well, you know how social media can be.
The diehard football fans began their campaigns against McMillan, saying he should not be drafted in the first round or he should be taken off of draft boards because he doesn't "love football." The same crowd said that they wouldn't want a prospect who doesn't "eat, sleep, and breathe football."
MORE: Deion Sanders explains why Travis Hunter deserves to play both ways in the NFL
First, to put things into perspective, McMillan was a 19 year old freshman when the video was taken. Things in life and perspective can change. To take an old video and present it as his current-day mindset is dishonest.
Second, the reality is: football players have real lives.
Outside of the game, they need a break. While the people parked on the couch for 12 hours every Sunday and think they know the ins and outs of football may want to believe that the athletes they watch are doing the same, it's usually not true.
MORE: Abdul Carter reportedly 'tracking to be a Brown' as No. 2 overall pick
Several players have come out and said that they don't like watching football regularly because they need the mental release. As for the film aspect, if you're not a quarterback, most players aren't breaking down film hours on end every day of the week. That's what team meetings and positional group meetings are for.
While people made a fuss about the video, it's a nothing burger. NFL teams understand that there is life outside of football, and as long as you aren't causing trouble, it's not an issue.
McMillan will be fine.
This year's NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while rounds 4 through 7 will play out on Saturday, April 26 until we find out the latest member of the Mr. Irrelevant Club.
