Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral
By Josh Sanchez
Every season, there is a feel-good story in the NBA. This year, it's former Gonzaga star Drew Timme, who was playing for the Long Island Nets in the G-League. After dropping 50 points in a game, that all changed.
Timme was signed to a multi-year deal by the Brooklyn Nets and he is making an immediate impact on the team.
In his NBA debut, Timme recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes. He followed that up with a 19 point, 6 rebound, and three assist performance in 29 minutes for his second game.
While Timme is making an impact on the court, what really has made him an internet sensation is the sound operator at the Barclays Center, who has the perfect soundbite every time Timme get a bucket.
For each bucket, the South Park clip, "TIMMY!" gets blasted over the loudspeakers. Timmy was a character on the show who only ever said one word which is, you guessed it, Timmy. Video of the soundbite being played gone viral.
It doesn't get much better than that.
It's great to see a player like Timme, who was a March Madness sensation every year while he was with Gonzaga, get the opportunity to play in the NBA and make the most of it.
During his time with the Zags, Timme was a three-time All-American, two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year, and the 2021 Karl Malone Award winner as the best power forward in the nation.
Let's hope that Timme continues to shine.
