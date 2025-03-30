Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
By Josh Sanchez
The Los Angeles Dodgers received their 2024 World Series rings on Friday night with an epic ring ceremony that included a drone light show above Dodgers Stadium.
The rings have been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction, thanks to the intricate details and personalization for each player.
For Dodgers star Kike Hernandez, who is in his second stint with the team, it was his second World Series ring after winning his first in 2020, which was the final year of his initial run with the team.
Hernandez took to social media to show off the ring, and he did so with a little smirk and by flashing the bird. Hernandez felt slighted about comments that followed his first ring, so the caption for his photo was, "Does this one count?"
Well played, Kike.
He shared another photo of both rings on his hand while adding the hashtag, "The Best Things Come In Threes."
Los Angles is off to a hot start in their World Series title defense and it's clear that they are a team on a mission. If the team is rolling on all cylinders, it could be a scary season for the rest of the league.
The Dodgers currently sit at 5-0 on the season and will look to finish off the month unbeaten when they kick off a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves beginning on Monday, March 31.
