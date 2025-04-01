Angel Reese, GloRilla snap epic photo at McDonald's All American Game Sprite Jam Fest
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Angel Reese is one of the biggest names in the sport who transcends basketball. Reese isn't just a national champion and one of the WNBA's top players, she has plenty of interests off of the court from fashion to modeling to podcasting.
Reese is also a big needle mover in pop culture and has developed relationships with rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and GloRilla.
This week, Reese linked up with Grammy-nominated GloRilla at the Sprite Jam Fest ahead of the McDonald's All American Game game and the two snapped a candid photo.
GloRilla shared some photos from the night to her 6.8 million followers on Instagram.
GloRilla previously brought Reese out on stage during one of her shows and the two have remained close friends.
The 2025 McDonald's All American Girls Game will take place on Tuesday, April 1 at the Barclays Center with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Among the participants is Sienna Betts, the younger sister of UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts, who is also committed to the Bruins.
The McDonald's All American Boys Game will take place at the conclusion of the girls' game, approximately scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. All 24 players in this year's game rank inside of ESPN's top 28 prospects.
Dybantsa will be playing in the game, along with the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the class, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, who are committed to Kansas and Duke, respectively.
