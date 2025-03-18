Angel Reese's Rose BC teammates FaceTime from locker room after Unrivaled title game
By Josh Sanchez
Season 1 of the Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league is in the books with Rose BC as the inaugural league champion. Rose BC were led by the "Point Gawd" Chelsie Gray, who the Finals MVP.
Rose was able to pull away from Team Vinyl after the game thanks the Gray's heroics, despite being without Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese, who was forced to miss the final and semifinal games due to a hand injury.
Reese was not in attendance for the final for an undisclosed reason, but was still keeping a close eye on the game from a flight and live-tweeting throughout the entire game.
While she was not able to be in the locker room to join her teammates' celebration of the league title, but they made sure she was included.
Unrivaled shared a video of a FaceTime call between Reese and her teammates as they were spraying their champagne.
Prior to the season, ESPN shared its Unrivaled Power Rankings and Rose BC was ranked in last place. Feeling the disrespect, the team had custom shirts that read "UNKNOWN" across the back with the ranks on the front.
The team put them on during the celebration.
That's how you prove the doubters wrong. As Angel Reese would say, "What they gon' say now?"
Reese will now focus on getting healthy to rejoin the Chicago Sky for her sophomore campaign. Chicago opens the regular season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 17.
